Better Angels host Red/Blue Workshop

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Better Angels, a national citizens organization, hosted a Red/Blue Workshop in hopes of reducing political polarization in Amarillo and in the nation.

On Saturday, June 29, Better Angels brought conservatives and liberals together so they could better understand each other beyond the stereotypes.

It was a day of structured conversations to better understand the experiences and beliefs of those on the other side of the political divide.

The event started at 10 a.m. at the Chalice Abbey Center for Spirituality and the Arts.