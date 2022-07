AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The 134PAC will host “Rockin to Save Rural Texas” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza.

Beto O’Rourke, the Texas Democratic candidate for governor, will be the featured speaker. There will be food, drinks, a silent auction, and live music from the band “Touching Voodoo.”

Tickets for the event are $13.40. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the 134 PAC website.