AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke making a campaign stop in Amarillo.

O’Rourke will be at the Potter County Courthouse at 7 P.M. for his People of Texas Town Hall to discuss his policies that according to his campaign will pay a living wage, invest in world-class schools, and ensure everyone can afford to see a doctor.

Before his stop in Amarillo, O’Rourke made stops in Shamrock, Canadian, and Dalhart.