AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Beth Duke, executive director of Center City, joined Today in Amarillo to discuss the Community Market that takes place every Saturday until Sept. 9.

The Community Market is an event that has become a tradition in downtown Amarillo and has entered its 8th season. The market will include local vendors, children’s activities, and live music.

The Community Market takes place every Saturday on Polk St. in downtown Amarillo and runs from 8 a.m. to noon. Parking and admission for the market are free.

The market is still accepting vendors and those interested can apply as one by clicking here.

In addition, Duke discussed an event that Center City will be co-hosting on Friday. Center City will help dedicate the new Pavilion at the Santa Fe depot. The event will happen at 10:30 a.m. and Duke went on to encourage everyone to come out to the event.