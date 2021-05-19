Betenbough Homes targeted by ransomware attack

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Betenbough Homes said in a news release that it has fallen victim to a ransomware attack resulting in a system breach on May 3.

According to Betenbough homes, on May 15, the company had learned that sensitive personal information of individuals was obtained

Betenbough Homes said it has begun to contact at-risk individuals in Texas, where the vast majority of affected individuals are located, and is offering identity protection and insurance to each person who potentially had sensitive personal information exposed.