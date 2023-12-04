AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The community will be able to come out and get free photos with Santa at Betenbough Homes’ Annual Christmas Celebration.

The free photos with Santa will be available for all guests at the Cozy Christmas celebration on December 8th from 5:30 – 8:00 pm at 8780 Heritage Hills Parkway.

Guests will also enjoy a complimentary popcorn bar with festive toppings and hot cocoa or coffee from Palace Coffee Company.

Betenbough Homes added this is our 8th year to host a Christmas celebration in Amarillo.