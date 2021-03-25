Betenbough Homes and the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for a new community in the city

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Betenbough Homes and the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on March 25 for a new community in the city.

The new community is called The Meadows and will offer more than 450 affordable new homes in Canyon ISD.

It is located near Gemini Trail and Farmers Avenue.

It will also offer easy access to the loop and interstate.

According to the Texas A&M University Texas Real Estate Center, The Median Price for a home is $192,000, The Meadows’ starting price will be in the $170,000 range.