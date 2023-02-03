AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Valentine’s Day, anniversaries, birthdays, graduations – there is a wide array of reasons that might call for an evening of fine dining in the Amarillo area. However, where is there to go?

MyHighPlains.com compiled a list of five of the highest-rated fine dining locations in the Amarillo area, using information and reviews from sources such as TripAdvisor, Yelp, and social media.

OHMS Cafe & Bar

Located at 619 S Tyler St., OHMS Cafe & Bar is open for lunch on Tuesdays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and for dinner on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. through closing time.

According to its website, OHMS offers a range of American and international cuisines with vegetarian and gluten-friendly options, with appetizers such as the Ahi Tuna Tartare and entrees like the Chicken-Friend Wagyu Steak and Seared Organic Elk Tenderloin, with lunch and dessert menus that change daily. Online reviews from multiple sites have put OHMS’ average customer rating at around 4.5/5 stars.

Although not required, the restaurant advised that reservations are helpful for customers, especially on busy weekends. For further menu details and reservation inquiries, customers can call 806-373-3233.

Metropolitan

Tucked away in southwest Amarillo at 9181 Townsquare Blvd, Suite 1201, the Metropolitan is open on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Metropolitan focuses on brunch, dinner, and late-night drink options for its guests. According to its published menus, its offerings range from brunch options like Lobster Salad Benedict to dinner entrees such as its Summer Diver Scallops. Average ratings from customers offer the Metropolitan around 4.5/5 stars.

Apart from its website, potential customers for the Metropolitan can call 806-242-0117 for information and reservation options.

Cask & Cork

Found near the AMP’D! Adventure Park and Cinergy, Cask & Cork is located at 5461 McKenna Square, Suite 101, and is open on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Not only does Cask & Cork offer a four-story patio for guests, but its website promotes a stock of over 150 wines and rotating craft beers as well as brunch, lunch, and dinner menus. Its menu options include brunch choices like Chicken Florentine Crepes and gluten-free dinners such as Smoked Salmon Flatbread. Across its online reviews, Cask & Cork averages a 4/5 star rating.

Table reservations and private event scheduling can be done by calling 806-410-1113.

Amarillo Club

Located at 600 S Tyler St., the Amarillo Club is open on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Described by its owners as a choice location for weddings, private parties, banquets, and corporate events, the Amarillo Club offers multiple menus. Its entree options range from lunch items such as the Stuffed Poblano Pepper to dinners like the Five Spice Duck Breast. Ratings for the Amarillo Club average at around 4/5 stars.

More information on the Amarillo Club’s hours and services can be found by calling 806-373-4361.

Crush

Last but not least, located at 627 S Polk St., Crush is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with bar services lasting until 11 p.m.

With its full cocktail bar and upstairs patio, Crush is described on its website as a highlight of Amarillo nightlife. Its menus offer a range of American and international cuisine, from Australian Wagyu Strip steak to Carnitas Tacos and Tuna Tartare. Online reviews tended to rate Crush at an average of 4.5/5 stars.

Further information and reservation options can be found by calling 806-418-2011.