AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy has just been honored as a best place to work for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) equality, earning a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

According to a press release from Xcel, the Minneapolis-based company has earned the honor for the sixth year in a row.

“As a company, we are committed to creating an inclusive workplace where all our employees feel welcome and supported,” said Bob Frenzel, Chairman, president and CEO. “It’s an honor to be recognized again by The Human Rights Campaign for our efforts in advancing LGBTQ+ workplace equality.”

“We strive to weave diversity and inclusion into the fabric of our company- through our culture, benefits, policies and daily interactions. It’s integral to how we support our employees and show up for our customers,” said Darla Figoli, executive vice president, Human Resources and Employee Services, and chief human resources officer.

“We are proud to have been recognized for the sixth consecutive year for our leadership in this

important area,” Figoli concluded.

Xcel added that the company has been included in the Corporate Equality Index for 19 years and has earned a perfect score, along with 840 other businesses, rising 10 percent from 767 last year.

According to the release, the scoring system is based on several factor including, non-discrimination policies across the community, offering equal benefits to LGBTQ employees and their families, and maintaining a culture that “supports corporate social responsibilities.”

The company continues to develop and implement training that promotes diversity and inclusivity throughout the entire company, Xcel stated.

For more information about the Corporate Equality Index, visit the Human Rights Campaign.