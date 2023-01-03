AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Many Americans have committed to starting and keeping new habits in 2023, including saving money and exercising more often. However, those broader goals can leave some wondering where to begin.

For those aiming to get active in the Amarillo area without breaking the bank, MyHighPlains.com took to social media, Tripadvisor, and Yelp to find budget-friendly gyms. Further, here are a few tips for getting the best gym membership price.

Top-rated, budget-friendly gyms in Amarillo

Anytime Fitness

Located at 3600 S Osage Street, Anytime Fitness is open 24/7 for members, with staffed hours Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to its website, local residents and new customers are able to claim a free seven-day pass for the gym to try out a membership. Listed membership prices include a 12-month $25.99/bi-weekly and a 24-month $21.99/bi-weekly plan.

Amarillo Town Club

Located at 4514 Cornell St and at 7700 Hillside, the Amarillo Town Club is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Membership plans listed on the club’s website include a range of no-contract monthly plans, such as a single $50/month membership, a couple’s $80/month membership, and $90/month family membership. Senior plans include a $30/month single membership and a $50/month couple membership.

Contagion Athletics

Contagion Athletics, located at 8210 W Amarillo Blvd, has both its gym and shop open 24/7, with its cafe open on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and its Auto Spa available for weekend appointments and on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to staff, the gym offers two basic membership plans with monthly pricing. Its no-contract monthly plan starts at $89.99/month, with its annual contract plan starting at $69.99/month.

Crunch Fitness – Amarillo

Located at 2020 S Georgia St, Crunch Fitness is open 24/7.

While the gym offers free trials on its website, it also offers a range of monthly membership plans. A base membership including access to the Amarillo location was listed at $9.99/month, while two other ‘peak’ plans including other location access and add-ons were priced at $24.99/month and $29.99/month respectively. The gym also has an annual fee of $54.11.

Downtown Athletic Club

The Downtown Athletic Club, located at 320 S Polk, lists open hours as 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

While staff at the gym said that membership plans are negotiated on an individual basis, various online reviews cited individual day prices at $20 per person. Further, the website includes information on pricing for individual or small-group training sessions ranging from $75/hour to $120/hour.

Gold’s Gym

Located at 3000 Blackburn St, Gold’s Gym in Amarillo is open from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The gym offers three membership plans, according to its website. Standard, open-end memberships begin at $42.22/month for individuals, $70.36/month for couples, and two family membership plans ranging from $54.13/month to $86.60/month. “Elite” individual memberships include a $70.36/month price, and “Paid in Full” memberships are a total of 12 months at $487.12. Apart from the “Paid in Full” plan, the memberships are also paired with an annual fee of $47.63.

Planet Fitness

Located at 3801 Olsten Blvd, Planet Fitness is open from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

On its website, this gym promotes $1 startup fees and “no commitment” options alongside a premium card membership plan. Classic memberships tend to begin at $10/month, with the “PF Black Card” plan beginning at $24.99/month. Either plan also includes an annual fee of $49.

TruFit Amarillo

Located at 2200 Bell St, TruFit opens Mondays at 5 a.m. and remains open through 10 p.m. on Fridays, then on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The basic membership plan for TruFit includes a $10/month price with a $29 enrollment fee, an “Essentials” membership for $23/month with a $0.23 enrollment fee, and a “Results+” plan for $33/month with a $0.23 enrollment fee. All of the memberships also include a $49 annual enrollment fee, first due 60 days after joining.

Navigating gym memberships

Regarding saving money on gym memberships, money experts suggest that people looking to join begin with their end goal in mind. Do you have a consistent gym schedule? How much would you use extra amenities? Would your schedule work more with a more collaborative experience or an individually-driven environment?

All of these and other factors could make the difference between a person getting more value out of a larger chain gym or a smaller local business.

A few basic ways you might get the best value out of a gym for the price include:

Taking advantage of specials and optimal joining times. Sites such as Groupon and LivingSocial might have deals for fitness centers, and gyms may be more willing to skip enrollment fees for those joining at the end of the month or in the slower summer season.

Some insurance companies and plans may include coverage for gym memberships, as well as possible discounts through employers.

Paying for memberships in advance to avoid letting a gym have a credit card on file to charge.

Only paying for certified trainers.

For the latest updates on local news, weather, and events, check with MyHighPlains.com.