AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo announced on social media that the new playground at Benton Park was recently completed.

According to the city, Benton Park is the first of 14 that are expected to receive new playgrounds by the end of the fall, with update announcements to be given by the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department.

As noted in previous reporting, the Benton Park Improvement Project that included the renovations was funded using $149,969.76 of the total distributed to Amarillo from the American Rescue Plan Act. The upgrades were expected to include a new playground area with a swing set and a merry-go-ground, along with a resurfaced parking lot for the park.

In October 2021, officials allocated the first round of American Rescue Plan Act funding across Amarillo to include purchasing new playground equipment for four parks.

During a February meeting of the Amarillo City Council, officials approved funding in order to replace playground equipment at 10 parks through the city, including:

Benton Park: $149,969,76;

El Alamo Park: $153,573;

Glenwood Park: $152,247.25;

Hines Memorial Park: $144,359.35;

Mary Hazelrigg Park: $149,964.38;

Pleasant Valley Park: $136,067.66;

Sanborn Park: $129,450.21;

Southeast Park: $145,176.52;

Stephen F. Austin Park: $148,198.75;

Will Rogers Park: $155,801

Parks and Recreation Department Director Michael Kashuba noted that three of the playgrounds were paid for through funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, and seven others were funded through increased department funding approved during the last budget cycle.

“This project will significantly improve the amenities at Benton Park,” Kashuba noted, at the time of the project’s groundbreaking in early May, “People coming to the park with children will enjoy the new playground, which will improve the overall atmosphere of the park. We are excited to get this project going for the Amarillo community.”