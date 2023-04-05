AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fire crews were still working to contain a fire in Potter County Wednesday evening, more than 24 hours after it started.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling it the “Bent Willow” fire. As of 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, they said the fire was estimated to have burned 8,000 acres and was about 65% contained.

Wednesday, the Forest Service said all containment lines were finished and crews were working to widen and improve them with dozers.

Everyone north of Givens Ave. and west of Highway 287 was asked to evacuate on Tuesday night, as well as people in the Park Circle and Riviera Park neighborhoods. Potter County Fire Rescue lifted all evacuations by 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Max Dunlap, the director of emergency management for the Amarillo Area OEM, said there were about 40 people and 30 animals evacuated. He said there have been no reports of injuries or structure damage.

“After the evacuations were given for this fire, we opened our initial shelter in the Chaparral Hills Baptist church up on West Cherry,” said Dunlap. “It was from there that we also coordinated resources from the City of Amarillo, the Environmental Health Department, Public Health Department, the Office of Emergency Management’s Community Emergency Response Team, all resources were coordinated to help run and assist the American Red Cross with that shelter last night.”

The OEM also took in evacuees at the River Road High School gym.

“There’s two reasons for evacuations. One is to get them out so they can be safe because the way that fire was moving, all it took was a wrong turn. And the way the wind was blowing yesterday, it’s too late,” said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas. “The other the second half of that is, is we want to get you out of the way because we had multiple fire apparatuses and agencies that are up and down those roads, they need those roads clear.”

Walter Flocke, public information officer for the Texas A&M Forest Service, said winds were a major factor on Tuesday and made fighting the fire more difficult.

“The cause of this fire is undetermined. On big wind event days like that, you know, any spark can lead to a fire this size or larger,” said Flocke. “It all depends on, you know, how much fuel and what’s in front of the fire. So we’re still working on finding a cause for this one.”

Flocke said people should stay prepared for evacuation.

“Packing a go bag, having that ready to go and, you know, those simple things like you know, your personal needs, you know, some stuff to hold you over for a few days if you need to,” Flocke. “You know, your prescriptions, you know medications and of course, you know, any important personal items or family documents, things like that. Have that stuff at hand and be ready to evacuate.”

Sheriff Thomas said many people in the area of the fire had their grass cut short around their homes, which helped tremendously, but the fire fuel is still very dry in our region.

“We just have to pray for rain. We’re so dry in the whole Panhandle,” he said. “We’re just dry, and we need the rain terribly, not only for the fires, but also for our livestock and our the farmers that are out there trying to, you know, grow our food.”