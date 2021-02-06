Belmar Bakery getting ready for Valentine’s Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Over at Belmar Bakery on Saturday, they were getting ready for Valentine’s Day by letting people come in and decorate cookies with their families.

General Manager of Belmar Bakery, Jennifer See, said they had a total of seven families participate in Saturday’s event and families signed up for time slots as to not have too many individuals in the store at once due to COVID-19.

Families were able to decorate four cookies with frosting and sprinkles as a team.

See said with a similar event they did during Christmas, they had over one hundred families in the store over the holiday.

She said that the bakery is very family-oriented and she said it very nice to provide this for families and hopefully the bakery can start doing this on a large scale again.

“The families love to come decorate and anytime they can come interact with the decorators or us, its just special to have that family feel around here,” said See.

See added the next cookie decorating event will be near St. Patrick’s Day.

See said Belmar Bakery is also getting ready for Valentine’s Day. She said they make a lot of cookie boxes and chocolate-dipped strawberries. She said last year they made over 4,200 cookies for the week of Valentine’s Day.

See said they have also they have sold close to 600 cookies for the Super Bowl.