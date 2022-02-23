AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Bell Textron Inc. announced Wednesday that they have started production on the first AH-1Z Viper for the Czech Republic at Bell’s Amarillo Assembly Center.

According to a news release from the company, the production of the Viper joins UH-1Y production as part of the Czech Republic’s foreign military sale of mixed fleet aircraft.

“Bell understands what it means to execute a successful international program,” Mike Deslatte, the vice president and H-1 program director for Bell, said in the release. “We understand the importance of providing the unmatched capability of the H-1 aircraft to our customers. Bell remains focused on producing exceptional combat aircraft and providing modern capabilities for the Czech Air Force as a partner in the H-1 program, along with the U.S. Government.”

The company first began production on the Czech Republic UH-1Y last year, the release said. Bell is also producing AH-1Z Vipers for both the U.S. Marines Corps as well as the Kingdom of Bahrain. The overall program is on track to produce 217 AH-1Z’s and 168 UH-1Y’s.