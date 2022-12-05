AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from Textron Inc., Bell Textron was awarded a development contract for the US Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft program.

According to the news release, this contract was awarded based on Bell’s V-280 Valor tiltrotor that was developed and tested by Bell Helicopter in Amarillo.

“This is an exciting time for the U.S. Army, Bell, and Team Valor as we modernize the Army’s aviation capabilities for decades to come,” said Mitch Snyder, president and CEO of Bell.

The V-280 Valor is designed to be smaller and more agile than the similar V-22 said officials.