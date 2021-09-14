Bell Textron announces milestone with U.S. Marine Corps

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Bell Textron Inc. announced Tuesday that it has completed its 100th consecutive on-time delivery of the AH-1Z aircraft to the United States Marine Corps. According to a news release, the relationship between Bell and the Marine Corps for this aircraft began nearly four years ago.

“Bell accomplished this milestone through tight coordination with its manufacturing and assembly facilities, UAW 218, numerous suppliers, and government partners,” the release states.

The H-1 series consists of two aircraft: the AH-1Z Viper and the UH-1Y Venom, both of which provides light attack and utility helicopter support to the Marines “while maintaining a small logistical footprint through the 85% commonality between the airframes.”

“Performance like this takes a lot of work, communication, and trust to ensure alignment between numerous partners, all working toward the same objective. I could not be more proud of our Bell employees.” Mike Deslatte, Bell’s H-1 vice president and program director, said in the release. “Our front line workers, engineers, and supply chain professionals all help support the Marines. Their work designing, manufacturing, and assembling critical components while ensuring quality parts reach the production line on time help the Marines ensure our nation’s security.”