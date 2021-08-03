Bell introduces new high-speed vertical take-off, landing design concepts for military use

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company with a manufacturing facility in Amarillo, unveiled design concepts for new aircraft systems for military use. The concepts would use Bell’s “High-Speed Vertical Take-Off and Landing” (HSVTOL) technology.

“Bell’s HSVTOL technology is a step change improvement in rotorcraft capabilities,” said Jason Hurst, vice president, Innovation. “Our technology investments have reduced risk and prepared us for rapid development of HSVTOL in a digital engineering environment, leveraging experience from a robust past of technology exploration and close partnerships with the Department of Defense and Research Laboratories.”

Bell’s HSVTOL design concepts include the following, according to the company:

Low downwash hover capability

Jet-like cruise speeds over 400 kts

True runway independence and hover endurance

Scalability to the range of missions from unmanned personnel recovery to tactical mobility

Aircraft gross weights range from 4,000 lbs. to over 100,000 lbs.

“Bell’s HSVTOL capability is critical to future mission needs offering a range of aircraft systems with enhanced runway independence, aircraft survivability, mission flexibility and enhanced performance over legacy platforms. ” said the company. Bell argues that the combinations of new aircraft technology and digital flight control advancements, it may help evolve HSVTOL technology for modern military missions.

After more than 85 years of operation, Bell said its exploration of flight technology have changed the way the U.S. military conducts “amphibious assault, long range infiltration and exfiltration and resupply” with twice the speed and range of previous helicopters used.

It has not yet been confirmed if Amarillo’s manufacturer will be involved in constructing these newly unveiled products.