AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bell, a Textron Inc. company, announced that the company has completed the first Nacelle Improvements Modification on an Air Force CV-22 Osprey.

Bell said the aircraft was part of an ongoing upgrade by Bell and Boeing to improve maintainability.

“Speed, range, and versatility have always been fundamental to the Osprey, and that includes speed of maintenance,” said Kurt Fuller, V-22 program director, and Bell vice president. “The incorporated nacelle improvements help ensure the Osprey continues to outpace adversaries both operationally and sustainably.”

Bell said the V-22 Osprey regularly performs missions that would typically require both fixed-wing and rotary-wing, reducing the overall logistics and maintenance footprint for operations.

“The capabilities of the V-22 today are unmatched,” said Shane Openshaw, V-22 deputy director and Boeing vice president. “These nacelle upgrades help ensure the Osprey remains a highly capable and reliable aircraft supporting our customers’ missions for many years to come.”