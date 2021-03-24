Bell Boeing Osprey V-22 soars past 600,000 flight-hours

FORT WORTH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey has logged more than 600,000 flight-hours, Bell Textron Inc. and Boeing announced. The V-22 fleet has grown to more than 400 aircraft and is operated by several military branches including the United States Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.

The V-22 Osprey, built by Bell Textron, Inc., a Textron company, and Boeing, is the only military production tiltrotor aircraft in the world, the company said.

Bell Textron and Boeing officials also noted the V-22 Osprey is also known as one of the most versatile aircraft in the world due to its speed, range, maneuverability and logistical capability.

“There is no other aircraft in the world capable of matching the unique capabilities of the Osprey,” said Kurt Fuller, Bell V-22 vice president and Bell Boeing program director. “The 600,000 flight-hours represent countless tactical, logistical and humanitarian assistance missions, and the dedication of the men and women who maintain and operate the aircraft every day to keep it an advanced aircraft.”

Company officials noted some of the recent V-22 program accomplishments includes completing their first delivery of an F-35 engine to the USS Carl Vinson, and several successful paradrops with the U.S. Navy earlier in the year.