AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Bell Amarillo Assembly Center host Czech Republic Chief of Defense (CHOD) Gen. Ale Opata and delegates in a landmark meeting to observe the Czech Republic H-1 aircraft production line Thursday.

According to Bell reports they have completed another step in the production of AH-1Z and UH-1Y helicopters for international customers. The Bell AH-1Z and UH-1Y offer advanced capabilities for defense missions and decrease the maintenance and operational footprint due to their 85% commonality.

“Hosting Gen. Opata at our Amarillo Assembly Center allows us to showcase the significant progress Bell has made in aircraft production to support this vital international program and customer,” said Mike Deslatte, H-1 vice president, and program director. “We are honored to continue our great relationship with the Czech Republic as we prepare to provide them with leading defense aircraft and continue the success of the H-1 program.”

During the visit, Gen. Opata signed the beams of the first AH-1Z and UH-1Y aircraft that will be delivered to the Czech Republic. Production continues on schedule with all 12 aircraft expected to be complete in 2023 according to officials from Bell.

For more information on the H-1 production line, visit here.