AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bee’s Fundraising is celebrating a big accomplishment as it has helped organizations across the Texas Panhandle, South Plains along with Oklahoma and Kansas raise a collective $1 million.

According to the foundation, Doug and Donna Sims founded the organization in early 2017. The company’s name was inspired by the Sims’ nine grandsons who call Doug, “Bees.” The company provides products that are used for fundraising initiatives, including snacks and coffee.

“We started this journey with a simple passion – to serve others. Today, as we celebrate this

significant milestone, we are reminded of the countless wonderful people we’ve met and the

worthy organizations we’ve had the privilege to help,” said Doug Sims. “Our commitment has

always been to provide the tools necessary for groups and organizations to raise funds

effectively, and we are excited to celebrate all they’ve accomplished and see the impact we’ve

been able to make for our nonprofits, sports groups, and others in our community.”

Bee’s Fundraising, the foundation noted, established several products for fundraising initiatives including Butter Braid Pastries, Wooden Spoon Cookie Dough, Chris’ Kolaches, Latitude 40 Snacks, and Journey Canyon Coffee.

“This milestone is truly humbling for our family and team,” Sims expressed. “I feel we’re doing

meaningful work and providing a way for local organizations to fundraise and support their

missions.”

“We’ve noticed a rise in groups needing effective fundraisers,” Sims mentioned. “We’re ready to

help and always make sure we do what’s best for our partners.”

Visit the Bee’s Fundraising website for more product and organization information.