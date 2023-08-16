Update: 12 p.m.

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced that US-83 was reopened on Wednesday after a morning crash six miles north of Turpin, though there were no details regarding the crash immediately released.

Original Story:

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Oklahoma Department of Safety, US-83 at EW-4 was closed late Wednesday morning after a wreck north of Turpin.

Officials advised that the wreck occurred around six miles north of Turpin in Beaver County, and was closed to allow for the removal of a rolled vehicle.

Drivers in the area should be aware of possible delays or detours, and consider alternate routes or otherwise be cautious of possible emergency personnel on or near the roadway.