BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a Silver alert has been issued Monday for a missing 83-year-old Oklahoma man.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released the alert on behalf of the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office. The alert detailed that Jack Morrison was last seen on Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. in the area of Avenue F and 9th St in Beaver, OK.
Morrison has been described by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol as 150 pounds, 5 feet and 11 inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, white t-shirt, dark navy sweat pants and house mocassins and is driving a 2000 maroon Dodge Dakota with an Oklahoma tag of CZM267.
Anyone with information can call should contact law enforcement or tribal authorities by dialing 9-1-1.
