BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that US-412 and US-83, Bryan’s Corner junction, was closed in southwestern Beaver County due to high winds and blowing dirt.

The highway was shut down at around 1 p.m., and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation was advised.

Earlier on Tuesday, US-54, Texas County, at Mile 21, about one-mile southwest of Goodwell, was blocked due to a multi-vehicle wreck caused by “zero visibility” conditions.