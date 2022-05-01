BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – One person is dead after a wreck in Beaver County.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 1 on US-270, about three miles east of Gate.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Benny Joe Slobko, 59, of Wichita, Kansas, failed to negotiate a curve in the road. OHP said Slobko drove off the road and hit a delineator and then drove into the barrow ditch, causing the vehicle to roll.

OHP said Slobko was pinned for about two hours before being extracted by the Laverne Fire Department.

Slobko died at the scene from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.