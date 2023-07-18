ELMWOOD, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Elmwood Fire Department announced that Lynn Cross, one of its founding members, died on Sunday after having been a member of the department and its community since 1988.

According to the department, Cross was not only a founding member but served as the department secretary and treasurer from 1990 until 2020, and “continued to be a valuable member of the department until his death on July 16, 2023.”

“Lynn will be missed greatly by his brothers and sisters within the department,” said the Elmwood Fire Department on social media in its Tuesday announcement, “Our hearts and prayers go out to Lynn’s family and friends during their time of grief.”

While a published obituary for Cross was pending on Tuesday morning, Alan Clark Funeral Services announced that his funeral was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Church of Christ in Beaver, Okla. David Glascock is expected to officiate, and graveside services are planned to follow at the Sophia Cemetery.