BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports that a Beaver County man was arrested on a “Child Sexual Abuse” charge Tuesday.

According to the OSBI, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the OSBI on an investigation into a sexual assault involving a child.

The OSBI said special agents interviewed the child who had reported the abuse. Evidence was collected from the suspect, who law enforcement identified as Andrew Lackey, 48.

Lackey was interviewed and arrested. He was booked into the Beaver County Jail and charged with “Child Sexual Abuse.”