BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety released information on a Monday evening crash that killed 18-year-old Anadalay Gomez Mendoza in Beaver County.

According to officials, at about 5:10 p.m. on Monday Mendoza was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla on US-270 at Hollow N1590 Road, southeast of Beaver, behind a 2020 Ram 3500 pickup truck. Officials said that the Ram pickup truck was westbound on US-270 and stopped to turn left when Mendoza’s Corolla hit the pickup truck from behind.

Officials reported that Mendoza was pinned inside her vehicle for more than two hours, and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The incident was investigated by officials from Beaver, Harper, Cimarron, and Texas Counties.