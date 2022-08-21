BEAVER COUNTY, Okla.(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one person has died in a crash on County Road EW 5 and County Road NS 126 outside of Turpin, Okla. in Beaver County.



According to the release, a 2022 Ford F-250 driven by Earl Wayne Semmel, an 87-year-old man out of Forgan, Okla., was westbound on County Road EW 5. A 2015 Kenworth semi-truck was southbound on County Road NS 126.



Officers stated that Semmel failed to yield to a yield sign at the intersection of County Road EW 5 and County Road NS 126. The semi swerved to the right, and Semmel then struck the semi in the driver’s side front bumper. Semmel’s vehicle rotated, and he was ejected.



Officers stated that the semi departed the road in an attempt to avoid contact. After Semmel struck the semi, it continued southbound through the ditch before coming to rest in a field to the west of County Road NS 126.



According to the release, Semmel was transported by Beaver County EMS to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kan. where he died of his injuries. The other driver did not sustain injuries.