BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Northwest Regional Communications Center released information regarding a wreck that left one dead near Bryans Corner, OK.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Northwest Regional Communications Center, at around 9:45 a.m. on March 26, Trevon Antwon Watts, 27, of Oklahoma City, OK was driving a 1999 Dodge Durango eastbound on US-412.

The release said while traveling eastbound Watts’s vehicle departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason and rolled about two and three-quarter times.

Officials detailed that Watts was ejected during one of the rolls, coming to rest 18 feet from the vehicle.

Officials said that Watts was transported to an Ochiltree County General Hospital before being transferred to Northwest Texas Healthcare. Officials added that Watts was admitted in critical condition after suffering head, arms, legs, and trunk internal injuries.

According to OHP Watts later died from his injuries.

Officials detailed that the cause of the wreck is still under investigation.