BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety released details on a Wednesday evening ATV crash southwest of Beaver that killed 25-year-old Cody Frantz and injured one other person.

According to the department, Frantz was driving a 2021 Polaris Ranger at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday on OK-3 near Hollow N1330, about 13 miles southwest of Beaver. While traveling southbound with another person in the vehicle with him, officials said that Frantz ran a stop sign and hit a 2017 GMC Sierra on the driver’s side rear quarter panel.

Officials said that the Ranger rolled about twice during the crash before landing on the driver’s side door. Frantz was ejected from the Ranger, said officials, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger who was with Frantz at the time was treated for injuries at a nearby medical center, and the driver of the GMC Sierra was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation, according to officials.