Beatles vs. Stones tribute show to return to Amarillo stage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The debate between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones has been going on since they first crossed paths on the charts 55 years ago. The argument at the time, that still persists, was that the Beatles were a pop group and the Stones were a rock band; the boys next door vs. the boys of rock.

So, who’s better?

These two legendary bands will engage in an on-stage ‘show-down’ on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium, courtesy of tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show.

Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show

The Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium reports it will have full COVID-19 protocol and socially distanced seating. Patrons are required to wear masks.

“Music fans never had a chance to see the Beatles and the Rolling Stones perform on the same marquee,” said Chris Legrand, who plays “Mick Jagger” in the show. “Now, music aficionados can watch this debate play out on stage.”

The Amarillo show is part of a 125 stop tour of the U.S., Australia and Canada and has been touring since 2011.The show also performs long term residencies for a number of the Harrah’s Casino properties. The production includes some of the more popular songs from the two rock pioneers and covers the scope of their musical careers, although the set list for Satisfaction usually includes Rolling Stones songs up to the 1980s.

“They certainly have more pop songs but we’re a really great live show. The fans are in for an incredible night of music!” says LeGrand.

During the two-hour show, the bands perform three sets each, trading places in quick set changes and ending the night with an all-out encore involving both bands.

“Without Beatlemania, the Stones might still be a cover band in London,” said Chris Overall, who plays “Paul”. “There’s no question that the Beatles set the standard.”

The Idaho Statesman said: “If you see only one tribute show, see this one…smart and loads of fun.”

“It’s just a fun time and a cool back-and-forth nonstop show,” Overall said.

“We’re going to bring it all. It’s going to be an evening of high-energy music,” said LeGrand.

