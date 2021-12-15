Bear ‘humanely euthanized’ at Amarillo Zoo due to serious health issues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo is mourning the death of Perioso, a 26-year-old American Black Bear, according to the City of Amarillo.

Perioso, who has been at the Amarillo Zoo since 2004, was humanely euthanized on Tuesday, Dec. 14 due to serious health complications, according to the city.

“The Amarillo Zoo is heartbroken, and I am sure all of the visitors to the Amarillo Zoo who have enjoyed Perioso through the years are heartbroken also,” said Berkeley Hilliard, Amarillo Zoo Curator. “Perioso was loved and admired by staff and visitors alike. His favorite pastime was taking a dip in his pool and enjoying the unique enrichment his keepers offered him.”

The city added that his advanced age played a role in the decline of his overall health.

“Perioso’s keepers worked around the clock to try to increase his quality of life with the help of veterinarian staff,” Hilliard said. “We are grateful that we had him as long as we did. He was loved, and he will be missed.”