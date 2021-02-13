BBB warning of online dating scams

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you’re looking for love online, beware that there may be up to 25,000 scammers online working with victims at any given time.

Leading up to holidays such as Valentine’s Day that number may increase. Many Americans, including area residents, have been victimized. The BBB warns – if you are using a dating site, know what to watch for.



“To the scammers, it’s a business, not a love interest,” said Janna Kiehl, BBB President. Their only interest is to take your money, or worse, use you in a money mule scam.”



In fact, 30% of unsuspecting romance scam victims are used in money mule scams, aiding the scammer in their illegal activity. Most of the time, when law enforcement gets involved, the victim’s address is the only one they have to go on since the scammers are located out of the US.



BBB’s Romance Scam Study and Money Mule Scam Study indicate that the scammer can take several months of communications as they gain the victim’s trust. The scammer eventually will ask for small amounts of money or help with shipping products. Victims often turn into unknowing accomplices of money laundering.



“Victims can be wiped out financially and devastated emotionally,” said Kiehl. If you’re searching for a date online, it’s important that know the person on the other end of the conversation is who they say they are.”