AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics announced that their application process opened Thursday.

BBB reports the deadline to apply is May 23 and the awards ceremony is June 10 at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

Businesses and charities big or small are eligible to apply within the Texas Panhandle. The award is given annually as a way to promote good businesses who work hard to meet their customers needs, said BBB officials.

“…Companies who run their business right, who have great customer service and awesome employees are asked to apply for the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics,” according to BBB officials. “You don’t have to be perfect to enter, in fact BBB wants to hear how you have overcome difficulties.”

For more information and how to apply for the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics visit, here.