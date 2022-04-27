AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Better Business Bureau is warning the community of potential online puppy scams that are using fake Amarillo addresses.

According to the BBB, several consumers across the country have reported the loss of money to an online puppy scam that listed an Amarillo address, with the “company” operating under different names and websites. The website can often change and new websites pop up with the same Amarillo address.

Mail to the address, BBB detailed, has been returned by the post office marked, “vacant, unable to forward” and a local phone number listed on the website was reported to consistently ring busy.

BBB released the following list of puppy breeds that are being promoted on scam websites:

Fon Pomeranian

Atong Pomeranian Puppies

Difone Dachsunds

Difone Pomeranian

Kadane Dachshunds

Kadane Pomeranian

Vafey Dashshund

Vafey Pomeranian

“Consumers should think twice about sending money before they have an opportunity to meet the pet in person,” said Janna Kiehl, BBB President. “When spending money online or offline, make BBB your first contact. “We can provide information to help you make a decision and tips to prevent becoming a victim.”

BBB Amarillo’s investigation was triggered when a woman was asked to send $300 for a deposit on a puppy before shipping, but instead of sending the money, the woman notified BBB of the incident.

Many individuals have become victims of this scam including a man from California who was looking for a puppy for his granddaughter and sent $1,000 in gift cards. The man did not receive the puppy, BBB reported.

Two additional online puppy scams claiming Amarillo addresses, Sonia Frenchies and Sundown Maltese Farms are currently being investigated by the BBB, with each business displaying an F rating, BBB explained.

BBB suggested that individuals contact their local animal shelter to adopt a pet that they can meet first, as scam sellers often target consumers out of the area they claim to be in to avoid an in-person visit.

In addition, BBB stated that buyers can do a reverse image search of the pets on a website to look for the same photo that may have been used on other websites.

BBB suggested that you read and share BBB’s Scam Studies on pet scams, as they are “one of the most prevalent online scams and target all ages with an unusually high number of victims targeted being in their late teens and 20s, BBB stated.

Individuals can file a complaint, according to BBB, on the Federal Trade Commission and BBB said that a report should be made even if a person shared the credit card number that was given but the transaction was not completed. An individual’s personal information will not be made public.