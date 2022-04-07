AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chris Marez truly enjoys the world of cryptocurrency.

“It’s different than the market, as far as stocks,” said Marez, a cryptocurrency investor. “The market is Monday through Friday and it’s a set time period, as far as crypto, you could do it 24 hours, 365.”

It’s convenient.

“It’s easy to get into, it’s something that a lot of younger guys will start out with,” he said. “It’s something you can do just straight from your phone.”

Although it’s easily accessible, he has a warning for new investors, “be careful, do your research before you start something.”

The Better Business Bureau agrees.

“A lot is not known about cryptocurrency,” said Janna Kiehl, President of the Better Business Bureau Texas Panhandle. “So investors and others that are interested may fall for anything that pops up, that they don’t investigate first.”

In a recent study, the bureau found a dramatic increase in fraud and financial losses to crypto scams.



“The monetary loss in 2021, was almost $8 million so that’s significant when you realize that money is sucked out of the local economy across the country,” Kiehl told KAMR.

Cryptocurrency is unregulated, making it a prime target for scammers.

“It’s a real trendy and popular thing, and more and more people are investing in it. Scammers know what’s going on,” she said.

For investors like Marez, the message is clear, “protect yourself. It’s your money, it’s your property,” he said. “If someone takes it from you, you’re not going to get it back,”