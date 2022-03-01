AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), calls have increased in recent days concerning a scam focused on accessing victims’ personal computers. Because of the recent threat, the Bureau offered a warning for consumers and directions for what to do in case you are the victim of a scam.

The scam call impersonates a technology representative from a well-known software company, explained the BBB, and claims there is a serious virus or issue with a victim’s computer. The scammer warns that if the problem is not resolved, the computer will become unusable, and that “fixing” it involves allowing access to the computer. If a victim cooperates, the scammer will have command of the computer and all of its files.

That control can be used to install malware, scan the computer for personal information, lock down the computer until a ransom is paid, and use a victim’s personal email account to spread other viruses, said the BBB.

“Scammers are more and more aggressive and will do anything to convince you to cooperate,” said Janna Kiehl, BBB President. “Taking measures to protect yourself is the best defense.”

If you encounter a scam, the BBB offered tips for what to do and what to avoid.

DO:

Contact a trusted tech support company if you think you’ve been a victim of this scam. Trusted companies can be found through the BBB website or by calling 806-379-6222.

Keep system updates, virus, and spyware protection up to date.

Report the scam at the Internet Crime Complaint Center and Scam Tracker.

DON’T: