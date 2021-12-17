BBB of the Texas Panhandle offers up tips to avoid last-minute holiday shopping scams

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We are just a little more than a week away until Christmas and with many still squeezing in their last minute shopping, scammers could take advantage of that.

Online purchasing scams that the Better Business Bureau sees on a regular basis, go up during the holiday season.

The President of the Better Business Bureau serving the Texas Panhandle Janna Kiehl, offered some advice to help avoid these holiday headaches.

Kiehl said fake websites can be made to look really good online.

It isn’t hard for scammers to get convincing artwork and when you shop online, sites shouldn’t ask for personal information that isn’t needed like social security numbers or a form of identification.

So you always want to check the URL of the site, look for the little lock to know you’re dealing with an encrypted and secure location.

“If you are finding a product that you couldn’t find before, or there’s an ad for it, that pops up on Facebook, you know, you need to check before you click on that because you could get yourself into a bind with a company you’ve never heard of, most of those websites operate out of the country and they’re built and established just to scam people out of their money. So once you get you get caught up in that it’s hard to get out of it,” said Kiehl.

When it comes to last minute deals, Kiehl says if it’s too good to be true, then that’s probably the case.

Kiehl says another good tip is to always pay with a credit card because if you use a gift card, pre-purchased car or money order, then that money can be lost.

Some credit cards and debit cards offer limited protection if you have been scammed.