BBB Cautions Consumers to be Prepared for Storm Season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - With storm season right around the corner, the Better Business Bureau is trying to make sure you don't get taken advantage of if you suffer any property damage.

When you see a threat is coming it's important to be prepared for the storm, and the potential damage from the storm.

"If you're not ready then you know immediately you will need clean up and repairs," Amarillo BBB President Janna Kiehl said. "So consumers need to be ready like I said, but the really want to choose good companies."

That's where the BBB comes in. In the State of Texas contractors and roofing companies don't have to be licensed, so your best bet for finding companies you can trust is the BBB website.

"Look at our lists, and find out what these companies are made of. What kind of rating do they have? How do they respond to customer complaints? Get ready now." Kiehl said.

A little work ahead of time to find a company you can trust can save you a lot of headaches down the road when you're already dealing with a stressful situation.

"Accredited ones will carry a license. Then you will see ones that aren't licensed and those are the ones you kind of start worrying about," Rhynehart Roofing Project Manager Tyler Rhynehart said. "If they aren't willing to take that step to become a certified real contracting company, then what kind of steps are they going to skip trying to do on your house to try and make a quick buck?"

Kiehl also said to shop around, and if you hear a price from a company that sounds too good to be true it probably is.