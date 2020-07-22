BBB and Xcel Energy encourage education when dealing with various companies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is not unusual during these summer months for individuals representing various companies to go door-to-door asking folks if they want solar panels on their roof. So the message from the Better Business Bureau and Xcel Energy is simple. Be educated.

The BBB has always said, be careful and check out a company before signing a contract or paying money.

“You can certainly look up any company on our website to find out information,” BBB president Janna Kiehl said. Consumers need to know they are doing business with before giving them their business.”

What if a company approaches you seeking your interest in installing solar panels in your home or business? The BBB wants you to know there are places to make yourself more aware.

Xcel Energy has even put together policies regarding rooftop solar panels before signing agreements with these companies.

“We’re not going to tell you to do it or not to do it,” Xcel Energy spokesman Wes Reeves said. “We’re going to provide you the information to make an educated decision. We want people to have all the knowledge they need before making a big decision.”

Xcel Energy and the BBB want you to know the policies regarding rooftop solar panels before signing agreements with these companies.

Contact Xcel Energy first for information about the solar options for residence in Texas and how excess power produced is credited to the customer. Get the agreement in writing and make sure all promises are included. Because installation of solar panels include connecting to the electrical grid, you must register your equipment with Xcel Energy. Know that Xcel Energy does not sell solar panels. Solar panel companies do not work for Xcel Energy nor are they endorsed by Xcel Energy. Check out any company you plan to do business with at WWW.BBB.ORG before signing an agreement and before paying any money. BBB is here to help you find good companies you can trust.

Xcel Energy has detailed information on interconnection options, here.

Those interested in finding out more in the BBB visit, bbb.org.

