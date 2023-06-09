AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Janna Kiehl, the president of Better Business Bureau in Amarillo, said that insurance claims will start to come through and many may want to sell their car because of the recent flooding impacting Amarillo as well as Potter and Randall counties.

She added that for people looking to buy used cars if they go to a good dealership, flood damage may be revealed to the customer, but there are signs to be aware of if that does not happen.

“So, the first thing that you want to do is get a history on that car. So, you know where it’s been, and any repairs have been made, or claims that have been made on it. It’s really hard to tell a flood-damaged car,” said Kiehl. “So, you do have to use our website, use our resources that will give you these types of tips. So, you know what you’re getting into.”

Kiehl added that because cars are shipped across the country, many customers are not even aware that they are buying something that might be flood damaged.

“In many cases, when you have a damaged car, and they’re traded those dealerships might ship them off to areas that are not in a in the flood damaged area of the country. So, you’ll see those purchases that are going to be made in a whole different part of the country,” said Kiehl.

Leo Aguilar with Brothers Auto Care said one thing customers can check for under the hood is if the air filter is wet.

“But a very typical problem is, well for air filters, you can easily take these off. And if you examine the air filter, it’s going to be wet. Now, this is not supposed to be wet at all 100% dry,” said Aguilar.

Aguilar added that another major sign to look for is the smell of the car, he says that cars that have flood damage will have a strong smell.