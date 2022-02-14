AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Better Business Bureau (BBB) are raising awareness regarding potential romance-related scams during the Valentine’s Day season.

According to a news release, BBB officials say that there are a number of types of scams that individuals can use to take advantage of others during this season. Nearly $24 billion is being projected to be spent from consumers during the holiday, according to the National Retail Federation.

“There are several Valentine’s Day scams out there, the release read. “The popularity of the holiday and the fact that many people look for love online make it easy for scammers to get in touch.”

Some of the scams could be the following:

Imposter Websites – Scammers can lift photos, logos and other items from a website for a popular brand for fake websites, from fake jewelry sellers to online dating sites. Individuals should be aware of customer service representatives being unreachable at these wesbites as well as the seller requesting that customers paying with cryptocurrency and cash transfer apps;

Romance Scams – These kinds of scams often target individuals who have had a recent breakup or another hardship. These scammers pursue money from these kinds of individiuals through online sites;

Wrong Number Scams – Scammers could use responding to a text message as a way to get personal information or to sign up for an adult site. Individuals should be on the lookout for the messages from a random number not stopping and if they try to get your personal information.

To learn more about potential scams from the BBB, visit its website.