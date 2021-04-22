BBB Amarillo presenting community leaders and health experts with community service award at Big Blue Bash

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Several area city leaders and health experts will be presented with the Better Business Bureau Excellence in Community Service Award at BBB Amarillo’s Big Blue Bash on May 21st, the agency said.

The Excellence in Community Service Award, BBB said, is given to individuals who show dedication to their community, and who exercise BBB core values in their everyday professions.

“Great leaders know their ability and success depends considerably on the hard work, sacrifices and dedication of everyone in the organization,” said Janna Kiehl, BBB President & Chief Executive Officer.  

According to BBB Amarillo, the recipients of this year’s award are:

  • Mayor Ginger Nelson, City of Amarillo
  • Mr. Jared Miller, Amarillo City Manager
  • Ms. Casie Stoughton, Director, City of Amarillo Department of Public Health
  • Mr. Bob Williams, CEO BSA Health Systems
  • Dr. Michael Lamanteer, BSA Health Systems
  • Mr. Ryan Chandler, CEO Northwest Texas Healthcare Systems
  • Dr. Brian Weis, Chief Medical Officer, Northwest Texas Healthcare Systems
  • Dr. Richard Jordan, Dean of the School of Medicine; Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at Amarillo
  • Dr. Scott Milton, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at Amarillo Public Health Authority/Associate Professor
  • Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Medical Director, Thomas E Creek VA Medical Center
  • Mayor Gary Hinders, City of Canyon

Dinner and a cash bar will be included at the event, agency officials said, as well as music by Insufficient Funds, networking and games.

For more information about the event, including ticket and table reservations, visit BBB Amarillo’s website.

