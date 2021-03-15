BBB advising homeowners and businesses to be prepared as storm season arrives

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Better Business Bureau is advising homeowners and businesses to be prepared as storm season starts here on the High Plains.

Janna Kiehl, president, and CEO of Texas Panhandle BBB said this can be an emotional time for people and you do not want to jump into a decision without knowing all the information.

Kiehl said building relationships with these businesses right now is important.

Kiehl said right now local companies will be ready to help and so will out of area companies.

She said you can check with the BBB about questions regarding businesses and if they are accredited.

Kiehl added to never just go with the first company or contractor you contact.

“We suggest to consumers to get bids, three different bids at least on the project that needs to be done and consider apples to apples and are the bids stating what needs to be done on your project,” said Kiehl.

She added that if ask questions and if you do not receive straight answers, choose another company.

Kiehl added beware of companies or contractors who state they are not registered at the city or that they have a state license and to never pay money before the work is started.

Kiehl said if you have further questions about a company, you can always contact the BBB.