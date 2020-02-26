Battle of the Books kicked off tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Third and fourth graders competed for bragging rights tonight in the Tascosa High School auditorium.

It was the kickoff of the Battle of the Books. Students go head-to-head in teams of five to answer questions over a list of ten books.

Students who participated have worked for months to prepare.

“This is a great event for literacy. Our kids read ten books during the course of the year. They are put into teams and they answer questions about the books that they have read,” said Meg Davis, librarian at Ridgecrest and Sunrise Elementary.”

AISD students from almost every elementary and middle school participate in Battle of the Books.

