Batter Up! How “Bomb City Bats” has gone to bat for those in need over the years

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bomb City Bat’s Owner and Operator, Justin Casey’s favorite hobby is part of America’s favorite pastime.

Casey shared that his custom creations originated as a single gift for his son’s seventh birthday.

“I know he wanted a bat and so I decided that I’m going to try to make one and so I ended up buying him just a cheap lathe,” said Casey.

However, that was only the beginning.

After watching countless YouTube videos, researching, and creating over 200 customized baseball bats, Casey feels more at home with his hobby.

Casey continued, “After about 250 bats, you get to where you kinda figure out the process and you kinda understand it. But it’s just the tricks, the different wood, different weights, sometimes the same piece of wood can weigh this amount and then the next day, it’ll weigh this amount.”

Not only does this serve as a fulfilling hobby for Casey’s love of woodwork, but Casey and his business have also gone to bat for those in need.

He explained, “My brother in law was in a car wreck. He was checking cattle and… four-way stop and hit a semi pretty much head-on.” “There’s not much I could do, but I figured maybe I can do a raffle for a custom bat just to generate some money to kinda help them, because I knew they had lost the truck. I knew he was in and out of surgery at that time.”

This initial raffle ended up helping Casey donate $3,200 to his sister’s family.

However, the generosity did not end there.

Casey later heard about another customer’s family going through some tough times.

His customer, Ryan Baldwin, shared with our team that his son Bryce loves the game of baseball and has to battle Neurofibromatosis type II. Baldwin explained, “He had a major spinal cord surgery to remove a tumor from inside the cord. Justin ran an awesome fundraiser to help with the cost and brighten Bryce’s day. I’m glad I found BCB all the way from Indiana.”

In hopes of hitting a homerun for the 10 year old boy, Casey held a second raffle that allowed him to hand the Baldwin family $600.

Additionally, Casey’s bats and their quality are beneficial and appreciated by baseball lovers of all ages.

In fact, Amarillo High Graduate and current Texas Tech University Outfielder, Max Marusak, said these bats have served him well.

Marusak said, “So we kinda got to talking and he showed me some of the wood bats he made, and they looked-they looked really really good. Like, just the color, the design, everything looked great.”

Casey does not plan on quitting his day job. He is simply doing this all for the love of the game.

“The big thing about it is when the kid gets it and you get the photos from the parents. You see the kids, like the face. I mean like that’s the closest thing that a Little Leaguer will get at that moment to being a pro,” said Casey.

For anyone wanting further information from Justin Casey about his customized bats, here is a link to the “Bomb City Bats” Facebook page.