Bart Reagor wants to inspire you to live your best life, his new book says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Word of Bart Reagor’s book “Winning with Faith!: How Faith Guided Me to Success and Through Adversity” made the rounds on Reddit over the Christmas weekend.

Reagor was the co-owner of Reagor Dykes which collapsed and went bankrupt on August 1, 2018. Reagor Dykes was accused of default, floor-plan fraud and bank fraud.

His book, released on Amazon on September 2, 2020 acknowledged the fall of the once-mighty Reagor Dykes.

One portion of the book said:

“In late July of 2018, Bart found out that some bad things were going on in the group’s accounting department, their banks, and other trusted financial partners. Almost overnight, the Reagor Dykes Auto Group was gone. It was a terrible situation! Bart is still dealing with the ramifications of this disaster almost two years later.”

The book description on Amazon.com said, “Winning with faith is an inspirational and educational faith-filled book great for anyone who wants to live their best life.”

The description also said, “Great for: Athletes, Entrepreneurs, Professional Salespeople, Coaches, Parents, Leaders, Goal-oriented people, and anyone who’s dealing with adversity. Just about anyone, really.”

Reagor has a Facebook page to promote the book which says, “the author was a self-made multi-millionaire.”

The page, created on March 18, calls it “an unfortunate time” when the business collapsed.

Thirteen former employees of Reagor Dykes are known to have admitted to committing federal crimes including wire fraud and conspiracy. Reagor has not been charged, but he has been ordered to pay Ford Motor Credit Company. At last check Ford was still looking to collect more than $49 million from Reagor.