Update: (9:35 a.m.)

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement made on the Clovis Municipal Schools social media page, instruction resumed at Barry Elementary School on Thursday morning after a report of gas odors caused an evacuation and investigation.

District officials said that the building was evacuated while the odors were investigated and that a “minor leak located around an appliance” appeared to be the cause of the smell. After the leak was addressed, the building was cleared for re-entry.

Original:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Clovis Municipal Schools, Barry Elementary School was evacuated at around 7:40 a.m. MDT on Thursday “due to gas odors.”

Officials with the district said that the building “has been evacuated while the odors are investigated and addressed.”

Further information on the Clovis Municipal Schools’ safety procedures can be found on the district’s website.