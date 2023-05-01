AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will partner with the WT Enterprise Center with the next installment of its “Start a New Business” workshop series.

According to a news release, the “Entrepreneurs Supporting Your Business” installment will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the WT Enterprise Center, located at 2300 N. Western St. This workshop series is for experienced entrepreneurs or start-up business owners who will hear from panelists about their own stories of entrepreneurship and hear advice from them about how to aid business owners.

Committee member Mary Bralley will moderate a discussion during the workshop with the following individuals:

Rocio Carrion, agent for State Farm Insurance;

Brady Clark, co-founder and executive director of Square Mile Community Development;

Jacob Moreno, co-founder of Altura Engineering and Design;

Aaron Soto, founder of Sueo and Co.

“Being able to learn from both the successes and failures of other entrepreneurs is one of the most valuable tools we can give anyone who is thinking about starting or expanding a business in the Barrio,” said Gina Woodward, regional director of Americas SBDC at WTAMU. “This is a unique chance to learn from others who have already removed some of the stumbling blocks that small businesses face.”

The third and final workshop in the series, titled “Financing Your Business” will be hosted at 6:30 p.m. on June 6 at the WT Enterprise Center. This workshop will be centered around financing operations for budding entrepreneurs. For more information, visit its website.